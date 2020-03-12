Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Santhosh Srinvas Rowthu Film Alludu Adhurs Releasing On April 30

Young hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas who attained super hit with his last film Rakshasudu is working with director Santhosh Srinivas Rowthu of Kandireega and Rabhasa fame for his 8th film billed to be a perfect family entertainer.

Santhosh Srinivas who is a specialist in dealing hilarious entertainers had taken enough time and care to prepare a winning script. The film is now shaping up well in the hands of the director.

The film’s title is announced as Alludu Adhurs and the makers have also locked the release date to April 30th. This is going to be a perfect summer treat for family audience. Of course, the film has elements for all the sections, including youth.

Bellamkonda Srinivas looks stylish in the title poster where he is seen gazing at girls around him.

Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel are the heroines opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas.

Subrahmanyam Gorrela bankrolls the film under Sumanth Movie Productions Banner. Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood and Vennela Kishore are the other prominent cast of the film that has top technicians like Rocking composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring music and Chota K Naidu handling cinematography.

Alludu Adhurs shoot is presently progressing in Hyderabad where the unit is canning important scenes on the lead cast.

Technical Crew:

Producer: Subrahmanyam Gorrela

Director: Santhosh Srinvas Rowthu

Banner: Sumanth Movie Productions

Presents: Ganji Ramesh Kumar

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

Dop: Chota K Naidu

Art: Avinash Kolla

Action: Ram – Laxman

Editor: Thammiraju

PRO: Vamsi Shekar