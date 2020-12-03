Best Police station from Telangana: Home Minister  Mahmood Ali  appreciates  police officers

State Minister for Home Mohd Mahmood Ali today congratulated Police officers on making efforts for the selection of a police station of the state as one of the 10 best police stations of the country.

Every year, the top 10 police stations across the country are selected by the central government on the basis of factors such as management of the respective police stations and public opinion. The Jammikunta police station of Karimnagar police Commissionerate from the state of Telangana is selected for the year 2020.

The Home Minister appreciated DGP M Mahender Reddy, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V.B.Kamalasan Reddy and the Jammikunta police staff for their efforts to make as the best police stations of the country. For the second time in a row, the police station under the Karimnagar Commissionerate has emerged as the best police station. The Choppdandi Police Station in Karimnagar selected as the Best Police Station in the year 2019 for the implementation of Best Policing.

Taking these achievements as an inspiration, the Home Minister said that the officers in other police stations in the state should work hard for the achieving the same feat.