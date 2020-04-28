Bhashyakarula utsavam held in Tirumala

The 10-day religious fete, Bhashyakarula Utsavam came to a conclusion with Bhasyakarula Sattumora in Tirumala on Tuesday.

The great Sri Vaishnava Saint Ramanujacharya was the architect of many rituals, kainkaryams and procedures that are being followed in Srivari temple even today as per Vaikhanasa Agama.

He pioneered the establishment of Jiyar mutt, consecrated various idols in sub-temples inside Tirumala temple, introduced Naivedyam offerings, recitation of Alwar Divya Prabandha Pasura Parayanam, construction of four-mada streets surrounding the temple, Purna Kumbha Swagatham, the appointment of Acharyapurushas to take of care of Kainkaryams etc.

This great Sri Vaishnava Acharyapurusha has given his commentary to Sri Bhashyam, a Sanskrit Mimamsa (Philosophy) text and became famous by name Sri Bhashyakarula Varu.

Every year on the advent of Arudra Nakshatra, which happens to be the birth star of Sri Ramanujacharya, Bhashyakarula Sattumora is observed in Tirumala temple.

As a part of this fete on Tuesday, the utsava idol of Sri Ramanujacharya was taken on a procession around Vimana Prakaram in the morning amidst the recitation of Gosthi Todakkam by Parayanamdars.

Later in the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Sri Bhashyakarula varu was taken on a celestial procession around Vimana Prakaram.

HH Tirumala Pedda Jiyangar Swamy, HH Chinna Jiyangar Swamy of Tirumala, a few temple staff were present in the religious fete in view of the ongoing COVID 19 lock down restrictions in Tirumala.