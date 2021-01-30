21.6 C
Bhuma Jagat’s bail petition rejected by Secunderaad court

A city court from Secunderabad today dismissed the bail petition filed by the brother of former AP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya , Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy in the sensational Bowenpally kidnap case. .
The court agreed with the contention of police that the grant of bail to Reddy would influence  the witnesses in the case while rejecting the bail plea. The police also filed a counter opposing the bail plea of Reddy. On the other hand, the court has adjourned the hearing of the bail petitions filed by 15 accused who have been arrested in the case to February 1, 2021.

