Bihar native kills five year old boy in Shamirpet

A native of Bihar has killed a five year old boy at Shamirpet on the outskirts of the city. The victim has been identified as Athiyan. The accused has been identified as Sudhansh, a native of Bihar.

According to the details revealed by Pet Basheerabad ACP Narasimha rao, the accused Sudhansh was staying in the upper floor of the building where the victim’s family is staying. He used to take the victim to his room and shoot sharechat video. The ACP said that the accused had already shot three videos of the victim. However, the boy fell off while shooting a jumping video and sustained injuries. Feared at facing the ire of the parents of the victim including physical attack, he killed the boy and wrapped his dead body in a cover with the help of a plaster.

Later, the accused dumped the cover at a secluded place near Shamirpet ORR. The incident came to light after the accused caked up the owner of the building on October 23,2020 and demanded ₹15 lakh from the parents of the victim. The parents have immediately lodged a complaint with the police prompting them to jump into action and nab the culprit by using the latest sophisticated technology.