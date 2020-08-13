BIRED to conduct 15-Day free EDP in TS, AP

Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is conducting 15- day free Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) for MSMEs to rural and urban (Men and Women) in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State from August 24 to September 9 on the BIRED premises at Rajendranagar.

In a press note here, BIRED director S. Vijayalakshmi has stated between 19 to 35 years are eligible to apply for the course. Candidates should have passed SSC and above.

Interested candidates have to submit online applications through www.bired.org. They will accepted through online from August 12 to 21. At the time of commencement, the candidates have to submit self-attested copies of academic qualifications certificates of SSC, Intermediate and Degree, Passport size photo, Caste Certificate, Aadhar Cared, Ration Card .

For more information contact 040-29709295, 29709296 between

10 am to 5 pm on all working days.