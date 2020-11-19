BJP cheating people with lies: Errabelli

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao today slammed the BJP for spreading panic and lies to cheat people ahead of the GHMC polls.

He accused the BJP led NDA Government at the centre of failing to provide any help to the youngest state of Telangana. Though no rupee was given to our state, the state BJP is telling lies for winning votes he fumed.

He addressed a TRS meeting at Meerpet division in Uppal area for the GHMC polls and asked them to follow directions of the party supremo KCR who is for all round development of the city and the state.

All the leaders and activists of the party have to support the candidate who finalised the party, he said. Our victory will be for more growth and people are expected to support us, Dayakar Rao said. The state is witnessing fast growth despite the centre denying funds to us as KCR and minister KTR are taking the lead to spend huge funds for the city development he said

. However the BJP leaders are focusing on a false information campaign and spreading falsehood of no use, he expressed discontent.. In the meeting to prepare for the polls on December 1, the minister and senior TRS leader has alleged that the BJP and the congress are failing to attract the voters. The BJP attitude is against the country and states development as Modi government is not giving funds he alleged.

Both the parties have candidates to contest the GHMC polls and trying to tell lies and blame our government, he said. They are resorting to false propaganda and misinformation campaign which the people are not ready to believe he said.