BJP Govt plans to privatize institutions: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today hit out at the BJP government of Modi in the centre for trying to privatize its profit making units.

He attended a program as part of GHMC polls here and said to campaign on welfare and development as poll planks. The minister accused the BJP of failing to develop the country and trying to dilute state run organizations.

The BJP government has failed to increase its economy as GDP fell down to minus 24 from 8 percent he alleged. The TRS government of KCR has offered Rs 30000 cr big project of Yadadri power plant to BHEL, and no other states done such things.

While the centre is trying to dilute institutions like BSNL, BHEL, LIC, ONGC, Air India, Railways and others he charged. Despite false campaign of the BJP and the Congress the people will not support them he said.

The TRS government has been the best in welfare programs in India and will win the seats it is contesting he said. The people are in our favour for further welfare Harish Rao said.

The TRS leaders, activists take welfare programs to people doorsteps. The BJP is against the poor as it prevented from giving Rs 10000 financial support through mee- seva centers.

The people can get the sane after the polls he said and appeal to support the TRS win the, seats, and get Mayor post.