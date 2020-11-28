21.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 29, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

BJP is creating rift between Hindu and Muslims

Congress Party MP A. Revanth Reddy today alleged that rival BJP was creating rift between Hindu and Muslims of the state capital by inciting communal feelings. He lashed out other rivals of the Party. He made these remarks while addressing a public meeting in the ongoing election campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the officials of the state did not follow the protocol during the PM tour. He said that he was not invited to the PM’s visit. He condemned the attitude of the officials of the state. He made it clear that the tour of the PM was not a private tour and added that it was also not a private program of the BJP. He said that he would lodge a complaint with the speaker of Lok Sabha. He also said that he would stage a protest program in the Lok Sabha.

