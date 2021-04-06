BJP is the only party that can take on TRS: Bandi Sanjay

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today said that their party was the only party which can take on the ruling TRS party. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

He also hoisted the party’s flag at the state party headquarters on the occasion. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy and Party’s National Vice President DK Aruna and other party leaders took part in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they were working with an objective to bring the party into power after the 2023 assembly elections. He said that the party led central government was implementing several welfare programs for the development of the poor people of the country. He claimed that It was difficult for the people of the country to visualize a country without their party.

Union Minister of State Kishan Reddy demanded the state government to respond on the issue of the suicides of the unemployed youth of the state. He also said that state and Central government should focus on creating job opportunities to the unemployed youth.

He alleged that the ruling TRS party was doing politics without providing the employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the state. He termed the encounter between CRPF jawans and Maoists in chattisgarh as unfortunate and added that nothing could be achieved by terrorism. He called upon the Maoists of the country to come to main stream society.