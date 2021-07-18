BJP Kisan Morcha meeting held

The State meeting of the Kisan Morcha of BJP was held at Yadadri Bhongir district today. The state president of the BJP Bandi sanjay kumar attended the meeting as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he was happy that the meeting was held in the sacred Yadagirigutta temple town. Citing that he has performed prayers at the famous temple, Sanjay claimed that he prayed the presiding deity to change the thoughts of anti farmer CM KCR. He said that he had also prayed the deity to drive away the problems of the farmers of the state and keep them happy. He termed the CM as cruel ruler and added that the CM was not doing anything to help the farmers. He said that the central government was giving several subsidies to the farmers of the country and the state. He said that the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi had reduced the prices of DAP despite their increase in international market. He said that Modi was also crediting money into the bank accounts of farmers in the name of PM Kisan Samman scheme. He said that the BJP would come to the rescue of the farmers of the state whenever they face problems.

He said that the Kisan Morcha of the party had held several programs over the problems faced by the farmers. He said that the members of the Morcha had opened food grains procurement centers to prevent hunger pangs of the farmers. He also Said that the members had distributed face masks, medicines and sanitisers to the farmers. Sanjay said that some Kisan Morcha leaders were hospitalized while making efforts to help the farmers of the state. He alleged that Rival congress and TRS party leaders had confined themselves to their houses during Covid pandemic period and added that the communists parties had completely disappeared from the scene. Commenting on the farm house of CM KCR and attractive money being made by the CM through the crops cultivated in the farm house , Sanjay doubted if the CM was making money by cultivating the banned cannabis in his farm house .

He alleged that the CM had confined himself to his promise of waiving of the farm loans. He also alleged that the TRS led state government had not spent the Rs.120 crore sanctioned by the central government for conducting soil tests in all villages of the state. He claimed that the farmers of the state were cheated by the CM by cultivating fair variety of rice.