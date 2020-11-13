29.1 C
BJP leader Sujana Choudary stopped at Delhi airport

Former union minister of state and BJP leader Y Sujana Choudhary was obstructed by authorities at Delhi airport . A lookout notice was issued against him in a bank fraud case.  The immigration officials at the airport has stopped the former minister

From leaving to the US. Following this, the former MP has approached Telangana high court. In his petition, he alleged that he was illegally detained by the officials concerned in the issue. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided several properties of Choudary in the past. It alleged

That the Sujana group of companies had cheated banks to the tune of ₹5700 crore. It also said that it has strong evidence

To prove the fraud done by the Sujana group of companies. The ED officials had also seized expensive cars registered in the name of fake companies.

