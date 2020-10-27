21.7 C
BJP leader Vivek lashed out at police

BJP leader Vivek Venkat Swamy

Former MP and BJP leader Vivek Venkataswami today lashed out at Siddipet police and said that the acts of the police were shameful in nature. He alleged that CM KCR was using the police force as his party workers. He asked the CM as to why he was using the police force if he was so confident retaining the Dubbaka assembly seat in the upcoming by-elections.
He termed the CM as a coward and alleged that the CM was trying to bulldoze democracy by using the police force. He also alleged that the CM was trying to buy the votes of the Dubbaka voters by spending money earned from Kaleswaram lift irrigation project commissions

