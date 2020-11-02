BJP leaders demand raids at CM KCR’ farm house

BJP leaders from the state today demanded police raids at CM KCR’s farm house and his camp office Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the Dubbaka assembly constituency by-elections. The Party leader and the former MP G. Vivek Venkatswani dared the police to raid the two places of the CM.

He alleged that CM KCR was hatching conspiracies following reports of the victory of the BJP in the by-elections. Referring to the statement of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar about him, he said that he was strongly condemning the statement and made it clear that he had no links to the business referred by the police commissioner. He alleged that the CM was making baseless allegations against the BJP after realizing the defeat of the party in the constituency.

He said that he would hold discussions with legal experts to file a defamation case against the CM by mounting pressure on the police. He made it clear that the party would win in the elections as the people of the state were fed up with the Tughlaq like rule of the CM.