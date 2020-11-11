BJP MLA-elect RaghunandanRao flies to Tirumala after his victory

The MLA-elect of opposition BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) from Dubbaka assembly constituency RaghunandanRao flew in to temple town of Tirumala immediately after his victory and held special prayers before the presiding deity of Venkateswara Swami.

He had the darshan of the presiding deity at 11 am today under Rs.300 special darshan ticket. He landed at the Renigunta airport of the temple town today morning. He was accorded a warm welcome by local BJP leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the victory of the BJP in Dubbaka should be an eye opener for the chief ministers of Two Telugu speaking states. He alleged that the two CMs were implementing several anti-people policies and ruling their states in a unilateral manner.

He said that the election result in Dubbaka was a sign that the people of the state were angry about the rule of the two CMs. He also said that the election result had proved that the people would always bless those who work for them by mingling with them. He said that the residents of Dubbaka had laid foundation for a good beginning by ensuring the victory of the BJP in their constituency. He said that the Dubbaka election could be repeated across the country if the leaders stood by their faith.