25.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 12, 2020

Navyamedia
National news Political News Telangana

BJP MLA-elect RaghunandanRao flies to Tirumala after his victory

0242

The MLA-elect of opposition BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) from Dubbaka assembly constituency RaghunandanRao  flew in to temple town of Tirumala  immediately after his victory and held special prayers before the presiding deity of  Venkateswara Swami.

He had the darshan of the presiding deity at 11 am today under Rs.300 special darshan ticket. He landed at the Renigunta airport of the temple town today morning. He was accorded a warm welcome by local BJP leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the victory of the BJP in Dubbaka should be an eye opener for the chief ministers of Two Telugu speaking states. He alleged that the two CMs were implementing several anti-people policies and ruling their states in a unilateral manner.

He said that the election result in Dubbaka was a sign that the people of the state were angry about the rule of the two CMs. He also said that the election result had proved that  the people would always bless those who work for them by mingling with them. He said that the residents of Dubbaka had laid foundation for a good beginning by ensuring the victory of the BJP in their constituency. He said that the Dubbaka election could be repeated across the country if the leaders stood by their faith.

Related posts

Diesel is costlier than petrol in Odisha

admin

TJS to contest in Dubbaka by-elections

admin

Colgate launches 10th edition of its Scholarship Program with an aim to give children a future to smile about

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali