BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao slams Siddipet police

BJP MLA from Dubbaka Assembly constituency N. Raghunanda Rao today slammed Siddipet police and alleged that the police had denied permission to him to inspect the bund works at submerged villages of Mallanna Sagar irrigation project like Etikgadda Kistapur and Vemula Ghat.

He also alleged that the entire district administration was under the control CM KCR and his nephew and state Finance Minister Harish Rao. He made these remarks while addressing media persons at Cheriyal police station. The police arrested the MLA and when he was trying to visit the two villages and took him to the Cheriyal police station.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the project was being constructed under the protection of police and revenue department. He also alleged that the officials of the submerged villages were resorting to corruption instead of standing by the families of the affected villages. He said that the Tehsildar of the area and RDO had gone to jail in the issue of distribution of cheques. He said that he would stand by the residents of the affected villages and repay their debt. Rao said that he would also declare his action plan in the next three days to visit the villages again.