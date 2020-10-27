21.7 C
BJP MP Aravind lashes out at Siddipet CP Joel Davis

BJP MP Aravind

BJP MP D. Aravind today came down heavily on Siddipet police commissioner Joel Davis and said that he would not forget the latter. He asked the CP if he was a goon.
            He demanded the suspension of the CP by the state government for his alleged misbehavior with the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday evening.
Speaking to media persons, he said that there was no democracy in telangana state. The comments by the party MP came in the wake of the protest by his party president Bandi sanjay at his in Karimnagar demanding action against the Siddipet police.

