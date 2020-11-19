State BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today came down heavily on Chief Minister of the state KCR by terming him a traitor. He alleged that the CM KCR has links with terror organizations while referring to the alliance of the ruling TRS party with city based AIMIM party. Sanjay made these serious allegations while condemning the comments of CM against the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi over the contentious Indo-China border issue.

Addressing media persons in the city, he asked the CM if he was planning to send the Hindus of the state to other states. Claiming that the Hindus continue to be persecuted in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, He asked the CM if he was not seeing the atrocities being committed against the non-Muslims in the countries. He said that the prime minister was working hard to make the country as leader of the world. He claimed that there was no cruel CM like KCR in the entire country and added that all Telugu people were feeling ashamed for having KCR as their CM.

He alleged that the CM had a shady past and added that KCR was scared of the BJP . Referring to the attempts of the CM to form a national level federal front after his victory in the elections for the second consecutive term in a row in 2018, he claimed that the CM had failed to achieve anything. He mocked that nobody cared for the CM when he visited Delhi as part of his federal front attempts.