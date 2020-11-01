BJP senior leader resigns from Party

Senior BJP leader from the state and its official spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy today resigned from the Party. He sent his resignation letter to the party’s state president. In his letter.

He said that he was quitting from the saffron party in protest against its attitude towards Telangana state. He also said that he was also pained at the lies of the party leaders over the anti farmers policies of the central government. He announced that he was going to join ruling TRS Party while noting that he is attracted the development programs being implemented by CM KCR. He praised that the CM had turned Telangana state into a number one state in the entire country.

He made it clear that the recent farmers’ bills of the central government would become a hurdle for the farmers of the country. He said that while CM KCR was trying to turn the state into a Green state the BJP was trying to turn it into a corporate state