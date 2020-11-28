21.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 29, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

BJP spokesperson  Sambit patra lashes at state minister KTR

0176
Sambit patra,KTR

BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra today lashed out at state industries minister KTR . He doubted that KTRM might have pained at the usage of Bhagyanagar to describe Hyderabad city. He however said that he would call Hyderabad only as Bhagyanagar with pride.

            Addressing media persons at state BJP headquarters, he mocked that while the BJP was fighting the GHMC elections, the ruling TRS party was fighting Family and Friends Municipal Corporation elections. He said that the vote for Congress party would be nothing but a vote to the TRS and a vote to the TRS party would be nothing but a vote to MIM. 

 He said that the people of the city should decide whether they want a communal Mayor of MIM or a mayor of BJP.  Targeting MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi he asked the Hyderabad if he would recognize prime minister Narendra Modi as the PM of the country.

