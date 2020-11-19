BJP spreading hatred in GHMC polls : Talasani

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today hit out at the BJP for spreading lies and hatred in the GHMC poll.

Talking to press persons here he said that welfare programs will help the TRS party retain its seats. The BJP government miserably failed to offer funds to the state during floods and corona pandemic.

He accused the BJP leaders of telling lies only for political gain. We have offered help to victims of floods and will do so he said.

The BJP and the congress are involved in false campaign to blame the government. We will complete and offer 2 BHK units to poor he vowed.

The BJP led NDA Government at the centre failed to provide any help to Telangana. Despite denial of financial support, the BJP makes false claims, he charged.

The TRS will win more than 104 seats and get Mayor post the minister said. The GHMC polls will prove the TRS win the majority seats.

All the leaders and activists of the party have to support the candidate who finalized the party, he said. We will win and vie for more growth and people are expected to support us, Yadav said.

The state is witnessing fast growth despite the centre denying funds to us he said. KCR and minister KTR are spending huge funds for the city development he said

The BJP leaders are focusing on a false information campaign, he charged. TRS leader has alleged that the BJP and the congress have no candidates to contest.

