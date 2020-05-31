BJP state chief appoints new party presidents to 7 districts

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today appointed new presidents to 7 districts units of the party in Telangana . He however, could not take a decision on the issue of the appointment of Hyderabad district president due to stiff competition between the party MLA T. Raja Singh and the close follower of union minister of state for home affairs Ravula Sridhar Reddy.

The names of the new party presidents are Pratap Ramakrishna (Rajanna Siricilla district), Gaddam Srinivas (Medak), Doodi Srikanth Reddy (Siddepeta), former MLA Erra Sekhar (Mahbubnagar ), Dr. Addul Rajavardhan Reddy (Wanaparthy), Peddiraju Ramachander Rao (Mahbubabad district), Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy (Mulug )