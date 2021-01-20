BJP state chief  Bandi takes part in a fundraising program

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today took part in the Jana Nagaraja Nidhi program held by Ram Janma Theertha trust at Borabanda of the city.

Speaking on the occasion he urged all Hindus of the state to take part in the program. He also urged the CM of the state KCR to also take part in it. He said that he was not taking part in the program as the president of the BJP but as a member of the trust. He said that they had taken up the program to make all people as a part of the construction of the temple.

He claimed that the program was being held to establish Rama Rajyam in the country with the construction of the temple. He said that the program was being held to show the culture and roots of the country.