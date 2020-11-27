BJP state chief campaigns for party candidate in Kurmaguda division

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today toured Kurmaguda division of GHMC and campaigned for the party candidate for the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking on the occasion Bandi reiterated his election promise to provide free Covid 19 vaccine to all the residents of the corporation. He also promised that they would build double bedroom houses to all the eligible families and added that the party would provide ₹7000 to auto Rikshaw owners for carrying out repairs of the vehicle and payment of vehicle insurance fee and added that the party would also provide free life insurance to the auto Rikshaw owners.

The BJP leader also showered promises on journalists and promised to build double bed room houses to them. Targeting CM KCR he dared the CM to hold a public meeting in the old city area if he was a true Hindu. He alleged that the CM was trying to create fears among the voters of the city in order to reduce the poll percentage in the corporation limits. Countering the comments of the CM and the DGP over the communal elements which are trying to create communal riots in the city.

He asked the CM and the DGP as to why they did not arrest the accused if they had definite information about them. He urged the voters to vote against the TRS party irrespective of their caste and creed and ensure its defeat.