BJP state chief lashes out at CM KCR

Hyderabad, June 2 (NSS): BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today came down heavily on Chief Minister KCR. He said that the had become a puppet in the hands of fool called KCR . He also alleged that the CM had cheated all sections of the society.

He also said that all sections of the society were cheated after believing the promises made by the CM. He said that the CM was biding his time by stating lies and cheating people of the state. He made these remarks after hoisting national flag at state party office on the occasion of Telangana state formation day. He also paid floral tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park. Party leaders G. Vivek, P. Sudhakar Reddy, Chintha Sambamurthy. G. Premender Reddy and others took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said that they were paying rich tributes to all those who lost their lives during separate Telangana State agitation. He said that the state was formed due to the sacrifices made by hundreds of Martyrs of the state. He alleged that CM KCR had not fulfilled even a single made to the people of the state. He mocked that CM KCR and his party had achieved a record in stating lies during the last six years. He alleged that the state government had not even filled 20000 government jobs after promising 1 lakh jobs. He said that the state government had also not taken steps to fill up one lakh posts, which fell vacant due to the retirement of government employees during the last six years. Sanjay alleged that the state government had also ruined the hopes of youth who thought of getting jobs after the formation of the state. He alleged that the state government had also shown negligence in the issue of intermediate students.

He also alleged that CM KCR failed to give Rythu Bandh and loan waiver to the farmers. He made it clear that the BJP was not against crop change and alleged that the state government had not conducted soil tests even after sanction of Rs.125 crore by the central government four years back. He alleged that KCR’s family had benefited from his government and none else. He called upon the people of the state to stand by the party to expose CM KCR and his government.