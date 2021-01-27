BJP state chief slams Govt

Alleging that the CM has launched a new drama in the state in the name of fitment to all state government employees, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today expressed his unhappiness over the PRC report.

He alleged that the CM had already cheated the unemployed youth by promising jobs to them and wondered if the Biswal committee worked in independently or not. He asked the CM if he had darted the PRC report by sitting in his farm house. He said that it was cruel that the fitment was kept at 7.5 percent while HRA was reduced by six percent in the report. He alleged that the CM had cheated the employees of the state.

He demanded the CM to give 43 percent fitment to the employees. He also demanded the CM to fill up vacant posts.