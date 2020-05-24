BJP Telangana Unit opposes TTD’s decision to auction its properties

BJP State unit today said that it was opposing the decision of TTD to auction its unviable properties located in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, the state president of the party and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the party was opposing the decision of the trust board to auction the properties.

He said that the AP government was committing a grave sin by auctioning the 23 properties located in Tamil Nadu. He said that the decision of the AP government to turn a religious place like the TTD into a money earning center was not good. He claimed that the decision of the board had hurt the beliefs of the devotees. He demanded the board to immediately withdraw the decision . He called upon the Hindus of the two states to get ready to fight on the issue if the state government did not fulfil their demand.

Sanjay alleged that the rulers of AP and Telangana were trying to turn their states into a Christian and Muslim states. He said that they would take steps to protect the Hindu temples from the rulers of he states. He made it clear that the BJP would fight against communal forces.