BJP, TRS Govts playing with lives of students: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the BJP Government at the Centre and TRS Government in Telangana State of playing with the lives of lakhs of students by conducting examinations during Coronavirus pandemic.

Uttam Jumar Reddy, along with other senior leaders including former PCC President Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Hyderabad City Congress president M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, TPCC Vice-President Dr. Mallu Ravi, General Secretaries Bollu Kishan and Adam Santosh TPCC Minorities Dept Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Nampally Incharge Feroz Khan and others held a protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday demanding postponement of Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). As per the directions of All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Congress leaders wanted to hold a dharna before the offices of the Central Government. However, they were prevented from doing so by the police which deployed a large number of forces at the gates of Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC Headquarters at Nampally.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it was insane on the part of the Central Government to conduct JEE and NEET exams amid Coronavirus pandemic. He said Covid-19 cases were at their peak in almost all the States. He pointed out that India has recorded the world’s highest spike of 77,266 Covid-19 positive cases in a single day on Friday. Similarly, Telangana has been getting nearly 3,000 cases every day since the last one week. In a situation where Covid-19 has spread to the community level, Prime Minister Narender Modi’s Government at the Centre wants to put the lives of nearly 25 lakh students and their families at stake by conducting the JEE and NEET exams. Similarly, he said by silently accepting the decision taken by Modi Govt, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was risking the lives of nearly 1.20 lakh students who’ve registered for JEE and NEET, he alleged.

Reddy said that the Central Government should postpone the exams to a later date. He said there was nothing important than the lives of students. “Modi Govt did not act on time to contain Covid-19 despite the fact that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned about it on February 16. When the situation started deteriorating, it imposed an unplanned lockdown after March 22 and extended it multiple times till 1st of June. PM Modi lacks foresight and the ability to sense a possible threat. Can PM Modi and CM KCR guarantee that none of the students who are appearing for JEE and NEET and their family members would be infected with the disease? Today they are making tall claims of framing stringent guidelines to conduct the exams. But tomorrow, they will blame the students and their parents if anything goes wrong. They never acted in an accountable manner and they will continue to do so in future,” he alleged.

The TPCC President said that the candidates would face a lot of difficulties in reaching the examination centres and back to their homes in the absence of public transport. “The BJP Government is trying to ruin the lives of students on the pretext of saving their one academic year. Heavens will not fall if exams are postponed for another one or two months till Covid-19 situation comes under control,” he said.

Uttam said that the Congress party would continue its agitation until the government postpones the JEE and NEET exams to a later date.