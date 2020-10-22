BJP VP, Aruna condoles Narsimha Reddy demise

BJP national vice president DK Aruna today expressed shock at the demise of former home minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy.

In a condolence statement, she recalled that Narsimha Reddy was a leader of masses and labourers.

He was a noted leader to talk straight forward and truth unmindful of politics and its result. Narsimha Reddy has made efforts for workers cause and struggled for their welfare.

Reddy’s death was a void in Telangana state politics she noted. Narsimha Reddy soul rests in peace and God give strength to his family members to bear with the loss.

Aruna conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family members.