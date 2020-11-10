BJP wins Dubbaka seat with 1470 votes majority, as TRS lost battle

In a sensational move and a big blow to the TRS, the BJP has won Dubbaka assembly seat in the by poll results here today and reverted the analysis of several political leaders.

The BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao has got 1140 seats majority to clinch the seat by getting a total of 62,772.

The TRS candidate Sujatha got second position with 61,302 votes while the Congress managed to get third position with 21,819 votes.

With their victory in the bypoll, the BJP rank and file were seen in celebration mode by exchanging pleasantries and burning crackers at the party headquarters here. From the first round onwards the BJP shown leads causing much tension among political parties.

It gave feelers of easy victory to the saffron party as the leads of several rounds came in while the total 23 rounds were counted giving victory to the BJP. The result is much to the chagrin of the TRS while the BJP registered better results in the last three rounds.

The result was of course most disappointing to the TRS which was expecting to win with huge majority in the polls. The victory was sure a change of mind of the voters and the people in Dubbaka assembly segment which was a strong h bastion of the TRS.

Entire scenario of the counting and the results came in round by round have caused a sort of tension in the leaders awaiting results.

In the last 23rd round the BJP got 425 votes majority putting total difference to 1470 votes. The BJP shown leads in 8, 9, 11, 20, 22, 23 rounds, while the TRS did so in 6,7,10, 13 to 19 rounds respectively.

However the BJP could register victory while the TRS has to bite dust despite horrifying campaign by the finance minister T Harish Rao.