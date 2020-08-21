BJP’s Krishna Sagar Rao flags KCR govt on Corona pandemic

BJP Leader Krishna Sagar Rao today accused Telangana government of failing to check corona pandemic.

He welcomed the comments made by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the state government failed to assess and checking Corona cases spread in the state. The Governor remarks made against KCR government reflect criminal negligence he alleged.

He said that Tamilisai Soundararajan as a doctor has slammed the state government for ignoring the virus spread and increasing deaths in the city and districts. Tamilisai in an interview with a national news channel, hit out that the state government for failing to conduct mire tests he said.

The KCR Government which failed should give a reply and control the virus spread he said. He opined that the virus could be checked from spreading by wide ranging conduct of tests in all districts.

The cases he said are rising more and the state government has to increase the tests in all districts. He asked the state government to increase corona facilities in all 33 districts.