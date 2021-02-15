BJP’s Ramchander Rao, Premender Reddy to contest graduate polls

Ahead of the polls the BJP has announced its candidates for two graduate MLC seats today. Sitting MLC N. Ramchander Rao representing Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad- Rangareddy Graduates constituency and Premender Reddy from Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduate constituency are the new candidates declared by the BJP for the graduate MLC polls.

The Election commission has already announced the schedule for these polls to be held on March 14 Sunday. The nominations can be filed till February 23, scrutiny on February 24 and withdrawals on February 26 according to the poll body schedule. As per the schedule the EC said that the notification to be released on February 16 for the same.

Sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from TRS representing Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates constituency.

The term of two MLCs Ramchandra Rao of the BJP and TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will complete on March 29. Accordingly the poll body has released the schedule which also includes two teacher MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress party candidates from MLC seats former minister and AICC Secretary G. Chinna Reddy the candidate for the Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad- Rangareddy constituency while former MLC Ramulu Naik candidate for the Warangal-Nalgonda- Khammam constituency.

While the Hyderabad segment has 521,386 voters and Warangal segment has 492943 votes.