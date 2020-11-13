Bless TRS working govt: KTR

Municipal minister K T Rama Rao today appealed to people in the city to bless the working government..

Along with minister Srinivas yadav he participated in some development programs in city here. Speaking on the occasion, KTR has said that they are with the people during flash floods and Corona pandemic.

Referring indirectly to the ensuing GHMC elections, KTR has said that the government, ministers, and officials are with them during g difficult times. We are not confining to offices and coming to the rescue of the people the minister said. People used to face water, power problems in the previous congress government he said.

However the TRS regime has addressed these issues he claimed. He attributed the development and welfare to the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The government spends huge finds for welfare and brought new acts for speedy transparent services. On priority basis the government spends development funds in the city to make it a global destination.

Srinivas Yadav has said that KTR has vision to develop the city. The congress government denied funds to me he charged. Now the KCR Government offered Rs 800 cr for segment development he said.

The state government implementing several schemes for farmers, poor through two bedroom houses and others.