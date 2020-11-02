Board meetings HMRL and HAML were held today

The Board meetings of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) were held today. It was presided over by the Chief Secretary and Chairman, HMRL & HAML Somesh Kumar, The members reviewed the Metro Rail operations after the reopening; the precautions, safety and sanitization measures taken to ensure physical distancing, wearing of masks by passengers etc. A detailed presentation on Metro Rail operations; Phase-2 expansion plans and Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project etc. was made.

Appointment of M/s. AECOM India Pvt Ltd and M/s AECOM Singapore Pte. Ltd as the Independent Engineer for reviewing and monitoring the Metro rail operations for the next 5 years with a contract value of Rs.6.94 Crores was approved by HMRL Board. While discussing Metro Rail phase-2 expansion plans and the 18 km EBRTS project from KPHB Metro station to Financial District,

Chairman Somesh Kumar suggested that a team of senior officers consisting of the Principal Secretaries MA&UD; TR&B; IT&C; Finance and MD, HMRL shall jointly inspect the proposed Metro Phase-2 and EBRTS Corridors, ORR, Musi River project and other important traffic corridors of the city to develop a comprehensive traffic and transportation plan for the city in tune with the Chief Minister’s vision for making Hyderabad a mega global city and make recommendations to the Government and Chief Minister so that prioritization of corridors can be decided.

Principal Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar; Principal Secretary, Finance K. Ramakrishna Rao; Principal Secretary, TR&B Sunil Sharma; Principal Secretary IT and I&C Jayesh Ranjan,MD HMRL NVS Reddy, MD, HMWS&SB Dana Kishore and CMD, TSPDCL Raghuma Reddy participated in the Board Meetings.