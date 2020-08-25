BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part film on the life of RGV

The first look poster of this project is going to release tomorrow the 26 th at 5 PM Each part of the 3 parts will be 2 hours in length with all 3 parts together covering 6 hours in length and each part will be about the various age periods and various phases of RGV ‘s Life. The film is being produced by BOMMAKU MURALI,WRITTEN and SUPERVISED by RAM GOPAL VARMA and is being directed by debutant DORASAI TEJA. The shooting is all set to start in September.

PART 1, a young new actor is going to play Rgv when he was 20 years old.

PART 2, A different actor will be playing Rgv.

PART 3, RGV himself will be playing RGV.

PART 1:

RAMU The beginning of Ram Gopal Varma. Apart from being about his college days, his first loves and his involvement in the gang fights of Vijaywada It will also be about how he cunningly manipulated to get a break and made SHIVA.

PART 2:

RAM GOPAL VARMA A love affair with the police and the underworld. It will be about his life in Mumbai with Cops,Girls,Gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan

PART 3:

RGV —The Intelligent idiot It will be about his failures ,his controversies,his radical thoughts on God, Sex and Society in and also his influence on various people.