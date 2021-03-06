Bonda Uma questions Naidu over MP Kesineni

Former TDP MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao asked the party’s national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu if he wanted the party MP Kesineni Nani or other party leaders from the city. He also asked Naidu to take a call in the issue. He alleged that Kesineni Nani was working for posts while they were working for the party.

Addressing media persons in the city, he alleged that Kesineni behaved in the same way in Praja Rajyam party too and added that the attitude of Nani had angered the then leadership of the Praja Rajyam party resulting in his eventual expulsion. Referring to the statement of Nani that he was everything for the party in the city. Bonda faulted the statement.

He alleged that Nani was indulging in petty politics to encourage his daughter in politics and added that Nani was also behaving in a controversial manner in the party by encouraging groups and communities . He dared the city MP to resign from his post and win the elections by contesting as an independent candidate while making it clear that the Vijayawada people had voted for Nani after seeing the party symbol of the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that he was ready to leave the city after the victory of Nani as an independent candidate from Vijayawada. He warned that they would keep a distance from the visit of Naidu if the latter thought that Nani was more important to him than them.