Books written by UoH faculty released by the Deputy Chief Minister of AP

Dr. V. Srinivasa Rao, who teaches in Centre for Regional Studies in the University of Hyderabad, recently published two books entitled “Deprived Tribes of India: Regional Concerns” and “Tribal Livelihood and Governance: Regional Concerns” behalf of the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare), Smt. Pamula Pushpa Srivani released these two books in a government programme held in Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram District of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on  August 9. The Deputy  Chief Minister, while releasing these books, said that the research findings in these books would be useful for the tribal policy formulation. She also reiterated that the Chief Minister,  Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy committed for the welfare of the tribal people in the state.   

Deprived Tribes of India:  The book entitled Deprived Tribes of India: Regional Concerns and papers included in it provide a critical insight to understand the regional concerns of various tribal issues in India while also suggesting some policy measures. This book offers a reasonably comprehensive account of a wide range of issues. The chapters in this book bring together various tribal issues in a multidisciplinary format spanning a range of disciplines such as anthropology, ecology, history, public policy, social work, and sociology. 

Tribal Livelihood and Governance: The book entitled Tribal Livelihood and Governance: Regional Concerns and papers included in it provide critical insight to understand different tribal livelihood patterns and implementation of PESA in tribal regions while also suggesting some policy measures. This book offers a relatively comprehensive account of a wide range of insights regarding tribal livelihood and governance. A careful analysis of all these chapters, put together in the book, helps the reader to understand the current situation of the tribal livelihood and governance, including the implementation of PESA in scheduled areas.

