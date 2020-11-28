Boosting men’s health, the Umamaheshwar way

For the last eight years, the month of November has been ‘Movember’ for Umamaheshwara Malladi who is passionate about raising funds and awareness for men’s health worldwide. He says, “There are several forums for women’s issues but for men, there are far and few in between.”

But there is also a trust for men- Movember that operates only in the month of November of which Mr Umamaheshwara is a part. Launched in 2004 by Australia and New Zealand. The trust expanded to South Africa, England, Canada and the United States in 2007 and now operates worldwide.

In 2012, however, Global General recognized Movember as one of the 100 trusts worldwide to move forward without any government assistance. So far, however, the trust has raised 8.37 million funds and helped more than 1,200 people. The trust works specifically on the prevention of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health & suicide.

If you also want to fund this trust, you can reach out @:

https://movember.com/m/malladi

https://ex.movember.com

Umamaheshwara raised $8,424 since 2011. Born in November, he has been sporting a new style moustache every year to draw attention as well as funds. The idea has several takers and is a sure way of catching eyeballs. The Mo you grow this Movember could save hundreds of lives as the money collected is diverted to prevent suicide, testicular cancer and be used for 1,250 projects all pertaining to men’s health. He participated in 5K runs to support American Heart Association, North Brunswick Memorial Day 5K to support veterans yearly and took part a couple of times in Ekam, Asha-Jyothi, Manabadi 5K runs.

Uma as he is affectionately called by friends among the Telugu populace in the US as well as back home has managed to rope in several people and spread awareness. His talks egged many to take up a physical challenge such as run or walk for 60 miles a month, a symbolic gesture for the 60 men who lose to suicide each hour across the world.

Here are a few facts on men’s health. On an average, men die six years earlier than women for preventable reasons. Prostate cancer is growing at an alarming pace and as per recent studies; projection is it would double over the next 15 years. Globally, testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men aged 15-39 years of age.

Across the world, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 75% of all suicides.

Men are dying before their time.

