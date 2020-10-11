Botsa lashes out at rival Naidu

Andhra Pradesh State Minister Botsa Satyanrayana today lashed out at opposition party leader and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that the opposition leader was indulging in petty politics to protect his benami properties. He mocked that Naidu and his paid artists were only opposing the formation of the three state capitals and added that majority of the people of the state were happy about the decision of the state government.

He made it clear that the chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy was working for the allround development of 13 districts of the state. He alleged that Naidu had shown colour movies about the state capital by spending Rs.5,000 crore. Commenting on the Vizag land scam, he said that the special investigation team would soon complete the investigation into the scam while noting that their government was ready to conduct inquiry on any kind of issue.

Referring to mansas trust issue, he termed it as a family dispute and added that there was no link to the state government with the issue while noting that the state government would intervene into the issue of required.