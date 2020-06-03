BRAHMOTSAVAM OF SRI PRASANNA VENKATESWARA SWAMY TEMPLE BEGINS WITH DWAJAROHANAM

Appalayagunta, June 2 (NSS): The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple commenced with Dhwajarohanam on Tuesday.

The sacred Garuda flag was hoisted on the Dwajasthambham amidst chanting of Veda mantras and Mangala Vaidyams and later Asthanam was performed.

Speaking on the occasion the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said the annual Brahmotsavams from June 2-10 commenced as per Vaikhanasa Agama traditions but all vahana sevas remain cancelled this year in view of Coronavirus restrictions. However, there would be Tiruchi vahana seva daily in the morning and in the evening within the temple corridors.

Detailing the Brahmotsavam programs the TTD EO said Srivari Arjita Kalyanotsavam will be held on June 5 evening and on June 10 Chakra Snanam will be performed within temple premises in Gangalam.