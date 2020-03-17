March 17, 2020

Navyamedia
Headlines Today Health Health News

BRAIN TUMOUR IN DETAIL | Dr Alok Ranjan

030
Alok Ranjan
Brain tumours can broadly be classified into two types, Primary and Metastatic.  A primary brain tumour is again two types of Low grade or benign and High grade or malignant tumours. Depending on the cell type the primary brain tumours are many types, Meningiomas, schwannomas, hemangiomas, astrocytoma, ependymoma, oligodendroglioma etc to name a few.

All types of brain tumours may produce symptoms that vary depending on the part of the brain involved.  These may include headaches, seizures, the problem with vision, vomiting, and mental changes. More specific problems may include difficulty in walking, speaking and with sensation. As the disease progresses unconsciousness may occur.

The cause of most cases is unknown. Rarely genetic, ionising radiation and exposure to the chemical have been implicated.

Treatment may include some combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Anticonvulsant medication is needed in those who have a seizure at times as prophylaxis. The outcome varies considerably on the type of tumour, as well as the stage cancer has reached a diagnosis. Glioblastoma (high-grade glioma)usually have poor outcomes while meningiomas usually have good outcomes.

Appointment Click Here: https://hyderabad.askapollo.com/Neurology.html?

Related posts

2 journos killed in north India, parents allege murder

admin

Anil Ambani’s eldest son inducted on Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

admin

Target Chandrababu: Modi to reply on special status to AP in parliament

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali