BRAIN TUMOUR IN DETAIL | Dr Alok Ranjan

All types of brain tumours may produce symptoms that vary depending on the part of the brain involved. These may include headaches, seizures, the problem with vision, vomiting, and mental changes. More specific problems may include difficulty in walking, speaking and with sensation. As the disease progresses unconsciousness may occur.

The cause of most cases is unknown. Rarely genetic, ionising radiation and exposure to the chemical have been implicated.

Treatment may include some combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Anticonvulsant medication is needed in those who have a seizure at times as prophylaxis. The outcome varies considerably on the type of tumour, as well as the stage cancer has reached a diagnosis. Glioblastoma (high-grade glioma)usually have poor outcomes while meningiomas usually have good outcomes.