Budget-2021 session likely from March 15, Guv to address joint session

The Budget session of Telangana State Legislature Assembly is most likely to begin on March 15 a day after the MLC polls for two graduate seats of Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments.

According to information the Assembly and Secretariat officials have closeted for the conduct of the Budget session that may last for about 7 days to 10 days. As per the schedule which is to be announced yet, the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the joint session on March 15 at 11 am.

The house will mourn and condole the deaths of its members and the former legislators on March 16. On March 17, the house will offer thanks to the Governor on her speech. And on March 18 the house will see the budget presentation for 2021-22 at 11.30 am.

Harish Rao is to present the budget in the Assembly and either health minister E Rajender or Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is to present the same in the upper house.

It may be recalled that Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to make better arrangements for the upcoming budget session amid Corona protocols in March second week.

A few days ago KCR held a meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan. The government is keen to give priority to existing welfare schemes and irrigation projects. Apart from that need based allocations in the budget will be made for several departments

The Budget session is to start as the government plans it for a smooth drive amid corona protocols. KCR instructed the Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Assembly secretary Narsimha Charyulu, finance secretary Ramkrishna Rao and others attended the key meeting.

The CM discussed the budget proceedings, allocations to various sectors, proposals to be made to key sectors. The CM has directed them for better facilities during the key session.