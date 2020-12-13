CABA–MDTA course Admission Notice

19.8 C
National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language has released Admission notice for Certificate course in “Computer Applications,  Business Accounting and Multligual DTP –CABA-MDPT.

        The course is approved by NSDA (level 4), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

Last date for submission of Registration form by the students is December 28, 2020, Interview Dec 31.2020 and Jan 1.2021, display of final list of selected candidates is January 8.2021, payment of fees by selected candidates –Jan 12. 2021, Commencement of classes – February 1.2021.

       Eligibility for admission will be Matric or recognised equivalent qualifications.  Students should have attained the age of 15 years for Matric and 17 years for 10+2 and must be below 35.years on the date of application.

      For prospectus and other details,  contact the CABA-MDTP centred of your locality.  The list of Centres and details is available on Council’s website  www.urducouncil.nic.in 

