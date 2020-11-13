29.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 14, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News

Cabinet discusses on city development, farmers, flood victims

0225
Telangana State Cabinet

During a key cabinet meeting chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken some key decisions to help farmers,  flood victims,  develop Hyderabad with more funds, according to information. 

After chairing the meeting KCR has asked the officials to reportedly conduct GHMC polls early in a smooth and fair manner.  Having asked the TRS leaders to prepare for the GHMC polls he suggested to take the scenes to public. 

The agitation by farmers for fine rice procurement and MSP is causing problem to officials.  Noting this problem KCR dirsctex officials to increase MSP for fine rice and ensure the farmers relent.  It us learnt that he gave nod for Rs 150 more on rice procurement being opposed by the centre.

The present MSP for common rice is around Rs 1800 per quintal.  He recently he said to increase MSP for fine rice and, accordingly the officials are preparing details.  KCR learnt have asked the officials to procure all crops and give MSP. 

He asked them for relief to flood victims,  speed up two bedrooms scheme and check corona pandemic.  Hyderabad development is key with a focus on roads,  nalas,  encroachments and debris removal and attend to people issues.

Related posts

Antique gold tiffin box stolen from Nizam’s Museum in Hyderabad

admin

Two more IPS officers test positive  in state capital

admin

Forest Dept starts compensatory afforestation in seven districts

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali