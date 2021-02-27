Car create panic in B.N. Reddy

A car created panic among the minds of onlookers at B.N. Reddy in Vanasthalipuram today .

A person by name Gautam hit a traffic post in an inebriated condition in the area. He was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Later the car jumped off the divider after hitting the traffic post. A person by name Sandeep died in the incident.

The police apprehended accused Gautam. Another rider of the car ran away from the spot after the accident . The accident took place when the car was going towards Ibrahimpatnam from Sagar road. The Vanasthalipuram police registered a case in the incident.