November 2, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Cash Relief to all left over families : CS

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister,  K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today offered to provide Cash Relief to all left over families in the city affected by floods.

He held a review meeting on the distribution of cash to flood affected families with Principal Secretary, MAUD and Commissioner,  GHMC.

So far Rs 387.90 Crores has been distributed to 3.87 lakh affected families he said. 

Earlier, the Government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 550 Crores from  CMRF to the MAUD department for rescue, relief and rehabilitation programs in flood affected areas.

In the meeting it was decided to again take up distribution of cash to all left over deserving families affected by inundation and recent heavy rains. 

In this regard, Chief Secretary directed the Principal Secretary, MAUD and Commissioner, GHMC to prepare schedule for distribution of cash relief in  all affected localities. 

Further, it was also decided to ensure distribution of cash relief at the door step of all left over affected and deserving families

