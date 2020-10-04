CC cameras are important in the investigation of cases, Anjani kumar

The city police Commissioner Anjani kumar today said that the CC cameras would play a pivotal role in the investigation of criminal cases in the state. He also said that the city police was ahead in all fileds related to policing. He made these remarks while talking to media persons after the inauguration of 288 CC cameras installed at the cost of Rs 2.45 crore in Amberpet Assembly Constituency by Union Minister of state for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion he said that they were getting support from the people of the city in all issues. He said that 30 to 40 percent of complaints www being registered through social media apps. He said that face recognition technology was used a lot in all cases.