CDVL, UoH PG Diploma Programmes Admission

The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for the various Post Graduate Diploma Programs offered through distance mode. All the courses are approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee. These courses include one-year duration programs offered in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Criminal Justice & Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, and Communicative English. The students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programs simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well-prepared study material soft copy / hard copy.

For further details and Prospectus can be downloaded from the website, the registration fee would be Rs.300. Completed applications should be sent to “The Section Officer, Centre for Distance Education, University of Hyderabad, Golden threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001”. The details about the courses are available in the Website: www.uohyd.ac.in

Online submission and online payment are available on the website. Last Date for submission of Application is March 15.

For more information contact 040-24600264/040-24600265, Mobile No.:8897436905