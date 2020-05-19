Center’s package is just a numbers game : Sampath Kumar

AICC Secretary and former MLA SA Sampath Kumar today came down heavily on BJP led central government on its Rs. 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. He termed the package as just a numbers game and added that the package was not giving any kind of hope to the poor and the middle class people of the country.

He alleged that the center had announced the package only to mislead the people of the country. Targeting state BJP leaders, he asked them if they could give figures about the benefits the package announced by the central government gave to the people of the state. He mocked that the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman were not understood by the BJP leaders.

Targeting BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, he said that Sanjay was levelling allegations against the Congress party without knowing history. He said that the statement of Bandi Sanjay that the responsibility of Pothireddypadu project fiasco lied with TRS and Congress showed the lack of knowledge of the state BJP chief. He asked Sanjay to know the fact that all irrigation projects in the state were built by the Congress party. He asked the state BJP chief as to why he was not talking about submerged mandals and state reorganisation promises. Targeting CM KCR he alleged that the CM was holding review meetings on irrigation projects to earn commissions when the whole state is fighting against Covid 19 virus.