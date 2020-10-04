CENTRAL EXCISE & CUSTOMS PRESS RELEASE

26.9 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 4, 2020

In the early hours of  October 3 based on specific intelligence that certain foreign origin gold bars without proper documentation are being clandestinely moved from Hyderabad to Mumbai and Jaipur via Indigo flight, officers of Hyderabad Customs conducted a thorough verification of suspected consignments as per the law at Domestic cargo premises, Air Cargo Complex, Shamshabad.
            The verification revealed that the consignments carried various ornaments of gold, gold bars of foreign origin and cut pieces of 999 purity, loose diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, stainless steel watches, platinum tops and antique coins without proper documentation. The entire consignments were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017. The total weight of Gold bars seized is 2.37Kg. The total weight of Gold ornaments seized is 5.63Kg.  The entire value of seized consignments is Rs 6,62,46,387. Further investigations are being conducted.

